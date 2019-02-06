× Author Brad Meltzer talks “I Am Billie Jean King” and “The First Conspiracy”

Author Brad Meltzer joins Patti on the phone to discuss not one but two new books on store shelves. “I Am Billie Jean King” is an illustrated children’s book that shares the inspiring story of the tennis champion who broke through barriers of gender and sexual orientation to become an American sports icon. Meanwhile, “The First Conspiracy” digs deep into the incredible true story of the plot to kill George Washington.

He talks about how even our heroes are just ordinary people at heart and the importance of returning to decency in American culture.