Real estate man Rick Bellairs, who had a small part in the famous Harold Ramis-Bill Murray movie, talks about all of the Woodstock Groundhog Day festivities and the undeniable charms of this northwest suburban town.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3590120/rick-bellairs_2019-01-28-031920.64kmono.mp3