× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/5/19: The Good Athlete Project, Genuine Storytelling, & The New Life For Malls

Another week, another day of trading and Jon Najarian is neck deep into it. Steve Bertrand and Jon covered some of the big market drivers before much of the country will be watching the State of the Union address later tonight (which could also impact the markets). Jim Davis is sharing the inspiration behind the effort to make more and better leaders out of young athletes with The Good Athlete Project, Angelique Power is previewing the new awards shining a spotlight on the genuine storytellers, and Erica Pandey explained how malls are experiencing some serious insult to injury as they’ve seen dramatic changes in recent years.