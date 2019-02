× The War to End All Wars

Actors and singers Steve Munro (a member of the original cast of “Grease” on Lincoln Ave.), Andy Schultz and Keanon Kyles tell us how they are bringing to life in song and stories a new show titled “The War to End All Wars,” which premieres Feb. 9-10 at Old World Theater in Skokie.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3592950/steve-munro-andy-schultz-and-keanon-kyles_2019-02-05-100950.64kmono.mp3