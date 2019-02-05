× The Top Five@5 (02/05/19): Jesse Jackson Jr. goes on ‘The View’, Sara Huckabee Sanders previews the SOTU, Liam Neeson explains his racial comments on ‘Good Morning America’, and more….

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 5th, 2019:

Former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. appeared on ‘The View’ today with his mother Jacqueline to talk about her book ‘Letters To My Son In Prison’. Jackson Jr. talked about his life behind bars, and how his mother got him through that ordeal. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders previewed President Trump’s State of the Union speech on CNN, and says that Trump’s message will not change in regards to the border wall. Grammy Award winning singer Pink received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Liam Neeson tries to clear up racial comments he made in a recent interview.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!