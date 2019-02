× The Pros and Cons of Hiring Ex-Offenders (More Pros Than You Think)

One third of American’s have some sort of an arrest record, and that makes the hiring process complicated from both the employer and employee perspective. Steve Grzanich discussed a new initiative with Johnny Taylor Jr. (CEO of Society for Human Resource Management) on how to rid the stigmas that come with hiring an ex-offender and how approaching it properly can benefit the company/larger society as a whole.