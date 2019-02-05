× The Patti Vasquez Show | Monday Music and Motivation with Jen Zenotti, Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia joins us in the studio, Musician Aly Jonas performs live, and Aldermanic Candidate Maggie O’Keefe gives tells us more about her campaign | 02.04.19

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Jen Zenotti joins us in the studio for our weekly Monday Motivations.

Our friend Paul Farahvar stops by.

40th Ward Alderman Candidate Maggie O’Keefe stops by to tell us more about her campaign and the changes she wants to see in her community, starting with long time alderman Pat O’Connor.

Speaking of changes, Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia joined to conversation to tells us more about he own campaign and address recent tax allegations.

Plus, it’s Music Monday! Musician Aly Jonaz performs live in the studio.