The Opening Bell 2/5/19: “Downhill From Here: Retirement Insecurity in The Age of Inequality”
The conversation surrounding inequality is front and center today as it seems like the rich gets richer and poor gets poorer. Steve Grzanich discussed Katherine Newman‘s new book, “Downhill From Here: Retirement Insecurity in The Age of Inequality” to learn about how dire our retirement situation is in the US, but also some solutions that should be implemented right away to help fix the problem. Johnny Taylor Jr. (CEO of Society for Human Resource Management) then closed out the show by explaining how hiring ex-offenders is something that’s stigmatized and how we can change that for the betterment of everyone.