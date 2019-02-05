× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.05.19: Joe Ricketts’ e-mails, freezing rain, Super Bowl ad star, Packers fans on Bears turf

John Williams invites attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov to explain the laws surrounding publication of others’ e-mails. That’s after a journalist published e-mails from Joe Ricketts, that someone shared with her. Then, Tom Skilling describes the ice storm we will be experiencing tonight, as the first one in nine years in Chicago. The mother of the star of the Super Bowl Microsoft ad, Erica Sirmons, then tells John about her son, Owen, and his Escobar syndrome. She explains how the Xbox adaptive controller is helping him participate in the fun that’s the norm for other kids. Finally, the Green Bay Packers fan who donned Packers gear on the Chicago Bears Soldier Field sidelines checks back in with John after it was reported that the Bears will eliminate the sideline privilege for fans. Listeners are torn on Russell Beckman.