× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/05/19): Kristen McQueary on the last three weeks of the mayoral election, David Krupa on fighting the Madigan Machine, and a lot more

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/05/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/columnist Kristen McQueary to discuss what to expect in the last three weeks of Chicago Mayor’s race. Kristen also gets a health update from Kasso and muses over the meaning of “Dibs.” Then, candidate for 13th Ward alderman, David Krupa talks about his race with Mike Madigan ally Marty Quinn and some of the alleged tricks being played “The Chicago Way.” Plus, Kasso looks at how Machine Politics in Chicago shape the mayor’s race.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3592957/3592957_2019-02-05-101657.64kmono.mp3

