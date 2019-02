× The brilliant photography of Liza Moura & Caetano Azevedo

A fascinating conversation with local artists-actors Max Fitzpatrick and his father Tony as they introduce us to a couple of brilliant Brazilian photographers, Liza Moura and Caetano Azevedo, who they met in Paris filming Amazon’s “The Patriot” and who are on exhibition at their Dime Gallery, 1513 N. Western Ave., during February.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3592955/tony-fitzpatrick-max-fitzpatrick-liza-moura-and-caetano-azevedo_2019-02-05-101255.64kmono.mp3