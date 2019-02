× The Beach at Navy Pier

A chat with Michelle Boone, Chief Program/Civic Engagement Officer of Navy Pier, about the “The Beach” art installation at the pier and the many changes over the last two years and ongoing aimed at transforming the popular place into a spot for locals and tourists.

