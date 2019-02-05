× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Samsung’s new refrigerdating app, the truth about 5GE, Facebook’s unsend feature

It’s Tech Tuesday! And as always, Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by their tech-savvy pal, Bridget Carey. They talk about Samsung’s new refrigerdating app, the truth about 5GE, Facebook’s unsend feature, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.