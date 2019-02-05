Roe Conn Full Show (2/4/19): Tom Skilling warns of another storm this week, Michael Steele previews SOTU, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, February 4th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley fights through some technical difficulties, MSNBC’s Michael Steele looks at how President Trump spends his time, Tom Skilling warns of an impending ice storm, the Top Five@5 features an unusual admission from Liam Neeson, former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey looks at where things stand in the race for Chicago’s next mayor with only three weeks before the election, and Adam Hoge recaps his week in Atlanta covering Super Bowl LIII.
