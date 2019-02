× Maureen and Ross Cochran are doing the ALA Fight for Air Climb

Maureen and Ross Cochran are joining the WGN Radio ALA Fight for Air Climb team this year for the first time. They called into the show to get some advice from Dave Eanet and Mary Van De Velde, our team captains. Maureen has been doing more training so we are pretty sure she will blow past Ross. Ross says he’s a low level athlete but thinks he can do the Cochran name proud.