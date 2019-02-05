× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 216: Super Bowl 53 Thoughts And The Potential Return Of Robbie Gould

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get together to recap the final two games of the 2018 NFL Season: the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl 53. They discuss a few of the interviews that Hoge did for Sports Central while out on Radio Row in Atlanta. The guys play some audio from Robbie Gould’s appearance on the show, as well as some thoughts from former ESPN NFL Insider, John Clayton.

