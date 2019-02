× Death of the Angels: The Why of a Tragedy

Generations remember Our Lady of Angels and the fire and we welcome Alex Burkholder to talk about his book, “Death of the Angels: The Why of a Tragedy .” Also on air is survivor Richard DeVitto, who was an eighth-grader who jumped to safety from Room 209 and later became a Chicago police officer.

