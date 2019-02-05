× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Delaney B.

For the ninth year in a row Delaney and her father, Chris, are going to be helping raise money for Special Olympics by doing the Super Plunge. They have raised just under $25,000 since 2011! They are participating in the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run SUPER Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. She will jump into icy Lake Michigan 24 times in 24 hours to raise money to help out the athletes who participate in Special Olympics in Illinois.

Delaney is a sophomore at Wheaton North High School. She also participates in the Flock program. Flock is a program that provides students the opportunity to work with fellow classmates with developmental disabilities. The goal of Flock is to build connections and friendships both in and out of the classrooms.

Way to go Delaney!