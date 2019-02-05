× City Club of Chicago: Danielle DuMerer, CIO and Commissioner of the City of Chicago’s Department of Innovation and Technology

February 5, 2019

Danielle is CIO and Commissioner of the City of Chicago’s Department of Innovation and Technology, where she is working to improve how residents interact with government by creating more responsive and accessible digital services.

Danielle brings over ten years experience in government tech, having served as the City’s CTO and leading data, digital inclusion, and other strategic initiatives. In 2016, Danielle and her team were recognized by the Chicago chapters of SIM and AITP as the Most Effective IT Team in a large company.

Prior to joining government, Danielle developed educational technology products at the McGraw-Hill Companies. She also worked in the Library and Archives field—serving educational and non-profit organizations to promote equitable access to and preservation of information resources.

Danielle holds a Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Maryland, College Park and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. She lives in Chicago with her husband and daughter.