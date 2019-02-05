× Car Talk: Cold Weather Tips, The Detroit and Chicago Auto Shows and India’s Favorite Vehicle

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses cold weather maintenance tips for your car, recaps the Detroit Auto Show while previewing the Chicago Auto Show and shares details about the Hindustan Ambassador, India’s favorite vehicle.

