Binny’s expert Valentine’s Day wine picks that will knock your socks off and not break the bank
Kristen Ellis, Wine Education and Events Coordinator at Binny’s Beverage Depot, joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about finding the perfect wines for Valentine’s Day.
Graham Beck Brut Rose NV – $16.99
A well-known value sparkler among wine circles, often noted for it’s pleasant fruitiness and fresh characteristics. Bright red berry fruit plays well with subtle hints of minerality and toast. The palate is light and lively. A true gem from South Africa.
—
Clark & Sheffield Merlot 2017 – $14.99
Pairing red wine a chocolate can be tricky. This smooth, easy-going Merlot has just the right amount of bright plum and cherry fruit at its core to create a wonderful marriage. Take care to pair with darker chocolate for a successful match.
—
The Pessimist Red 2017 – $23.99
A cheeky name for a Valentine’s Day wine, this bottle is a blend of ripe fruit from Paso Robles. The Pessimist is comprised of Syrah, Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Tannat. Classic fruit-forward characteristics of California show intense dark fruit, licorice spice, and pepper. A the saying goes, a Pessimist is never disappointed.
—
Domaine Jean Royer Chateauneuf du Pape 2016 – $34.99
An absolute steal for the price and perfect cold weather red. Ripe, juicy cherry and raspberry aromas are accentuated by lavender and baking spice. The decadent aromas are mirrored on the palate, with intense dark berries at the forefront and linger in a rich, silky mouthfeel.
—
