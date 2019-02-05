× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.5.19: Bozo is making a comeback

The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Show for Tuesday, February 5, 2019:

Bozo is back! Yes, folks. The surviving full-length segments from the first decade of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus” have recently been digitally remastered and WGN-TV will air the segments, in their entirety, in a two-hour primetime special on Sunday, February 17th at 7p CT. Bill and Wendy chat with listeners about their earliest and favorite memories of the beloved show. It’s a Tech Tuesday with Bridget Carey. She tells us about the latest in tech news. Bill and Wendy discuss Liam Neeson’s controversial revenge comments, things you should never do at a restaurant, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.