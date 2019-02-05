FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2014 photo, Joe and Marlene Ricketts, parents of Republican gubernatorial candidate Pete Ricketts, are attend a debate in Lincoln, Neb. Most of the Ricketts family who own the Chicago Cubs who are playing in the World Series are Republicans who are supporting GOP nominee Donald Trump. Daughter Laura Ricketts, meanwhile, is a top Democratic donor who held a high-dollar fundraiser for Hillary Clinton this summer and was a super delegate for her to the Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Attorney and WGN Plus Host Rich Lenkov on Joe Ricketts’ leaked e-mails: Here is where the Invasion of Privacy cause of action fails
Attorney and WGN Plus “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov joins John Williams to explain the laws surrounding dissemination of private e-mails. That’s after Molly Osberg, a journalist at Splinter News posted a series of racist-sounding e-mails from Joe Ricketts, the father of the Chicago Cubs owner, Tom Ricketts.