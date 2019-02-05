× Attorney and WGN Plus Host Rich Lenkov on Joe Ricketts’ leaked e-mails: Here is where the Invasion of Privacy cause of action fails

Attorney and WGN Plus “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov joins John Williams to explain the laws surrounding dissemination of private e-mails. That’s after Molly Osberg, a journalist at Splinter News posted a series of racist-sounding e-mails from Joe Ricketts, the father of the Chicago Cubs owner, Tom Ricketts.