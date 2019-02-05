× After Hours with Rick Kogan: The War to End All Wars, Brazilian Photographers & Studs Terkel

Tonight on the show, Rick is in studio with actors and singers Steve Munro, Andy Schultz and Keanon Kyles to talk about the show “The War to End All Wars.” Max Fitzpatrick and his father Tony introduce us to a couple of brilliant Brazilian photographers, Liza Moura and Caetano Azevedo. Rick concludes the show with a read about the life of Studs Terkel in his attempt to lure you to the Studs Archive, that remarkable treasure trove of old Studs radio shows at studsterkel.wfmt.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3592946/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-248_2019-02-05-100346.64kmono.mp3