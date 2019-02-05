× After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Beach at Navy Pier, Chinese New Year & Groundhog Day Festivities

Tonight on the show, Rick is with Michelle Boone, Chief Program/Civic Engagement Officer of Navy Pier, to talk about The Beach at the pier through February 3rd. Then, Julie Ma of the Chinese Fine Arts Society shares Chinese New Year events. Rick Bellairs joins the show to discuss the Woodstock Groundhog Day festivities, starting Tuesday, January, 29th. Mark Howard closes out the show to talk about the Trinity Irish Dance Company return after 10 years to the Auditorium Theatre.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3590116/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-247_2019-01-28-031116.64kmono.mp3