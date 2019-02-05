× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Secret Chicago, Nestor Gomez & Let Freedom Ring, Chicago!

Tonight on the show, Rick is in studio with Jennifer Mlinaric to talk about her book, Secret Chicago: A Guide to the Weird Wonderful, and Obscure. Then, storyteller Nestor Gomez talks about his career and upcoming performances. Finally, Rick is joined by Daryl Nitz, cast member and singer Tecora Rogers and Timna Axe, Communications Manager for Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, to talk about Let Freedom Ring, Chicago! A Musical Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Monday 21st at City Winery.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3585393/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-245_2019-01-14-031633.64kmono.mp3