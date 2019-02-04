× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/4/19: Chicago Startups Flexing Their Muscles, Relationships For The Right Reasons & Avoiding An Audit

The startup community in Chicago was off to strong start last month as Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis explained to Steve Bertrand that last month alone, a handful of startups raised over $200,000 in venture capital. Simone Milasas shared a thought about relationships that could be having a larger impact on society than we think, and Ilyce Glink is giving a few tips on how to avoid getting audited this year during tax season.