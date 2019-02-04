× WGN Radio Theatre #359: The Bing Crosby Show & The Whistler

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 3rd, 2019. Our first classic episode of the night is: “The Bing Crosby Show” Starring: Bing Crosby with guest Joe Venuti and Joanne Gilbert; (02-19-53). For our second episode of the night we have: “The Whistler: Chain Reaction” Starring: Frank Lovejoy; (05-12-48).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre