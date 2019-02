× Trick Shooter Social Club: Burnt Taco Studio, NYC and Their New Album ‘American Experiment’

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the studio Steve Simoncic and Larry Liss of Trick Shooter Social Club.

In this conversation they discuss one of their first studios that smelled of burnt tacos, their recent tour of NYC and their new album ‘American Experiment.’

