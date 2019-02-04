× The Opening Bell 2/4/19: Is Foxconn Taking Wisconsin For a Trip?

Business can be tough to keep up with as changes constantly happen and Wisconsin is unfortunately experiencing it first hand with Foxconn shaking things up with their proposed US factory. Steve Grzanich touched base with Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal, and Chief Executive Magazine) to learn about the latest headlines with their business decisions and where it leaves the Wisconsinites that were promised a high number of well paying jobs. Rupert Steiner (European Bureau Chief for MarketWatch) then shared the latest example of millennial shopping power and how the spirits market is reaping the benefits.