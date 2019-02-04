× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.04.19: A “boring” Super Bowl LIII, Illinois politics, “Green Book,” Virginia governor, bunk beds for kids

John Williams goes over the ratings of what many have dubbed a boring Super Bowl LIII, and some of the thoughtful commercials of last night’s Super Bowl. Then, Chicago Tribune Reporter and WGN Radio Host Rick Pearson tells John what exactly has been happening to cause a rocky state of affairs in Illinois. That involves Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia’s tax returns, Speaker Mike Madigan’s intentions on the ballot and Alderman Danny Solis’s questionable behaviors. Then, John wants to know if it’s okay to like the movie, “Green Book.” Illinois isn’t the only state dealing with drama; John wants to know if you think Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ought to resign after a racist photo surfaced. Finally, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chicago Chapter Co-President Laura Jansma talks about her organization’s efforts to get children comfortable at night in their new beds, and how you can help with that.