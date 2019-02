× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Top Tweets of January 2019

Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn joins the Bill and Wendy show to share his top tweets from January 2019. They also talk about the biggest moments from this year’s Super Bowl, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook scandal, and much more.

