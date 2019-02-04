× Puppet Lando Strikes Back and Wild Episode IX Rumors

The STAR WARS EPISODE IX rumors are getting more hardcore and more outrageous. We take a look at some of the wild online rumors as shooting winds down and speculation heats up. Billy Mac sits in for the full show and as a Star Wars Celebration veteran, he offers some tips and opinions on time management at the convention. Puppet Lando also makes an appearance…This time, courtesy of a very loyal RFR listener. We all remember the line from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE: ”If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine”. Was Obi-Wan exaggerating? Or did he achieve the power he predicted after Vader struck him down. We pick it apart and consider the ramifications of that statement and how it can effect EPISODE IX. Billy Mac questions the ability to forgive the sins of Anakin Skywalker. Plus, STAR WARS IN POP CULTURE spotlights a popular network drama. Star Wars is everywhere!