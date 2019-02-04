× No Coast Cinema Ep. 62 | Colleen Griffen, “An Acceptable Loss”

This week on No Coast Cinema:

Tom and Conor sit down with Colleen Griffen, producer of the new film An Acceptable Loss starring Tika Sumpter and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film centers around Libby (Sumpter) as she struggles to come to terms with her past as a national security advisor to the ruthless politician Rachel (Curtis).

Together they discuss the origins of the project, Griffen’s experience working with husband/director Joe Chapelle and the importance of racial and gender diversity in casting.

Plus, Tom and Conor gush about the casting of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation and look at previous attempts at bringing the sci-fi epic to the screen.