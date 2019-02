× Millennial Shopping Power Strikes Again! Whiskey and Tequila Seeing Spikes In Sales

Alcohol has always been a noticeable part of US culture, boasting a plethora of brands and types of booze for consumers, but millennials are shaking up that industry, and business are starting to notice. Steve Grzanich learned about the details of why whiskey and tequila brands are seeing jumps in sales while other alcohols are dropping with Rupert Steiner (European Bureau Chief for MarketWatch).