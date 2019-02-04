Highlights: Penn State 59 – Northwestern 52 – 2/4/19

Posted 10:53 PM, February 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45PM, February 4, 2019

Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) goes to the basket as Penn State guard Josh Reaves (23) and forward Mike Watkins (24) defend him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Penn State Nittany Lions – February 4, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories