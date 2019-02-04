× Evanston grandfather volunteers as cuddler for premature and sick babies

Carl Magnunsen is volunteering and spreading his love to hospital patients too young to remember him, but ones that he’ll never forget. The 67-year-old grandfather is the the first man to become a cuddler for premature and sick babies at the special infant care unit at Evanston Hospital. He holds and talks to the babies, providing an extra pair of hands that helps the nurses, according to Tina Edwardson, nurse manager in the unit. She adds that studies have shown that personalized attention improves the health of premature babies, by such measures as increased weight and lowered stress levels. And, Magnunsen says that, even though the goal is to send the babies home to their families, he doesn’t forget them and wonders about what their futures will hold.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: