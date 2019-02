× “Elton Jim” celebrates his first “Netflix anniversary” and wonders if programs Netflix is “saving” are worth the resurrection

In this 142nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano celebrates his “Netflix anniversary,” having joined “the stream” a year ago and now enjoying all its entertainment options. Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss how Netflix is giving new life to cancelled or little-seen TV shows. Are they worth saving?