Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.4.19: Big Game Boredom

The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Show for Monday, February 4, 2019:

Today’s show guests include Dennis Ryan and Eric Zorn. Did you watch the Big Game last night? Creative consultant Dennis Ryan shares his list of the best and the worst ads from the Super Bowl. Bill and Wendy discuss with listeners whether or not it’s possible for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to avoid resignation after a racist yearbook photo surfaces. Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn shares his top tweets from January.

