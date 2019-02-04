× B2B – Ep. 72 Master Cicerone Jason Pratt

What does it take to persevere through the many trials and tribulations to reach the highest recognized level of education in the beer world? The Barrel to Bottle team is joined by the Golden Nose himself, Master Cicerone Jason Pratt, one of just eighteen in the world to reach Master Cicerone status. Jason shares his sensory perception techniques and encyclopedic knowledge, covering topics including the latest trends and classic styles, plus his favorite flaws in beer. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when Jason helps the team take on your question about the true shelf life of different IPA styles. This one is for the nerds.

