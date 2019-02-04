× Andrea Darlas & The Reporters | Journalistic Panel of: John Kass (Chicago Tribune), Will Lee (Chicago Tribune)

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group on journalists including: John Kass (Chicago Tribune) and Will Lee (Chicago Tribune). They dive into their careers and how they tackled some of Chicago’s toughest stories – Listen in and tune in next week for the next installment of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters.

