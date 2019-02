× Adam Hoge On What The Bears Need To Do Get To Next Year’s Super Bowl

Steve Cochran is joined by WGN Radio’s Bears’ beat reporter, Adam Hoge. Adam, who spent the week leading up to Super Bowl 53 on Radio Row in Atlanta, recaps the big game and talks about the potential story lines if the Bears were to play in Super Bowl 54 in Miami. They also discuss the kicking situation, and whether Cody Parkey will be on the roster by the time training camp comes around.