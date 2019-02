× White Sox Weekly (2/2/19): Will the hot stove ever come out of a deep freeze?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: The guys discuss another week of non-developments in free agency, as the the Padres are now reportedly involved in discussions with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado; Michael Kopech’s discussion on his rehab from Tommy John surgery sparks discussion on the growth of sports psychology and mental skills in the game, and more.