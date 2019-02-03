× WGN TV’s Jarrett Payton talks Super Bowl LIII, Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

WGN Sports’ Jarrett Payton joins Dean live from Atlanta to preview the game and talk about Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner Chris Long.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.