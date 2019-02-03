× WGN Radio Theatre #358: Suspense, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis & Philo Vance, Detective

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 2nd, 2019. Our first classic episode of the night is: “Suspence: Celebration” Starring: Robert Young & Virginia Bruce; (09-23-48). Next we have: “The Martin and Lewis Show” Starring: Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis with guest, Shelley Winters ; (11-16-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Philo Vance: Mimic Murder Case” Starring: Jackson Beck; (04-04-50).

