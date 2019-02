× VSiN Host Sam Panayotovich: It’s a Numbers Game, Odds on Super Bowl’s Patriots vs Rams, Props, Betting to Exceed $320 Million

Dave talks Sunday’s big game with VSiN host Sam Panayotovich on the odds and props (which will exceed $320 million) including the score of the game, the coin toss, the half-time show and thoughts on when Illinois will potentially legalize sports gambling. To catch up with Sam, and for more information visit, vsin.com.