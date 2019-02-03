× This Week in Theatre: Betty Mohr reviews “Elektra”, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” and more

Betty Mohr of Le Bon Travel & Culture joins Dean in-studio to review three productions playing in Chicago: Elektra, opening Sat evening at Lyric Opera, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder at Porchlight Theatre and The Realistic Jones by Shattered Globe at Theatre Wit.

They also discuss the uncomfortable feeling of disliking a production that critics enjoy and why sticking to your guns is important in criticism.