× This is History: A Look Back at Super Bowl Half-Time Shows, Chicago Bears Win Super Bowl XX, ‘Da Bears’ on SNL, 60th Anniversary of the Day the Music Died

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the history of Super Bowl Half Time Shows, when the Bears won Super Bowl XX, ‘DA Bears’ on SNL with Mike Meyers, George Wendt and Chris Farley and the 60th Anniversary of the Day that Music Died.