× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/3/2019

Rick Pearson is joined by Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger to discuss the upcoming State of the Union Address and the main talking points to expect. Adam also discusses prospects of another government shutdown, where things stand on the issue of border security, and more.

Next, Rick speaks with GOP State Rep. David McSweeney about the new Democratic Administration of J.B. Pritzker. David touches on the need to focus on creating new jobs rather than increasing minimum wage; his optimism in working with Pritzker to approve incentives that will encourage manufactures to locate to Southern IL and allow for well-paying jobs; and the need for all Republicans to work together in unison in order to move forward effectively.

Then, Rick welcomes Chicago mayoral candidate Bill Daley about his campaign as election day approaches. Bill explains what motivated him to join the race; provides a breakdown of his messages contained in his TV campaign ads; and his desire to be creative and aggressive in order to bring economic opportunity funds to Chicago if he wins the race.