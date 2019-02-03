× The Resurgence of Chicago’s ‘The Player’s Workshop’ where Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Bob Odenkirk Robert Smigel and Amy Sedaris Once Played

Actor and comedian Jeff Rogers shares news with the Dave that he is relaunching ‘The Players Workshop’ in Chicago, the windy city’s only official school of improvisation for over a decade, which helped launched the careers of Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Robert Smigel, Amy Sedaris, Bob Odenkirk, George Wendt and others. For more information on ‘The Players Workshop’ please visit playersworkshoponline.com